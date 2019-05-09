Danny Lee Backstrom, 64, of Eighty Four, went home to God at sunrise Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Danny leaves behind his fiancé, Darlene Smith. He was the loving father of Eric (Laura) and Steven (Samantha) Backstrom and dear brother of David (Cheryl) Backstrom, Dana (Roiann) Backstrom and Darlene (Danny) Deem. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including his dog, Emmy.

Dan was born April 6, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Esther Hand and David Backstrom. He graduated from West Virginia University and worked for Alpha Omega Shelving in Carnegie. When Dan wasn't working, he could be found walking in Mingo Park, riding bikes with Darlene, going for long drives, golfing with Eric or Dave, listening to music or watching Pittsburgh sports teams or the West Virginia University Mountaineers. Dan was also deeply devoted to his faith.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 5 p.m., the time of service, Friday, May 10, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211.

