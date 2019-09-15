Danny W. Bryan passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born January 11, 1962, to the late Frank F. Bryan, Jr. and Anita R. Bryan.

Surviving are his children, Zachary, Dannielle, Michael and Rachel. Also left to remember him are his former companion, Betty Williams; his lifelong friend, Jeff Cole; his siblings, Janey Bryan Lemley, Stanley Bryan, Larry Bryan and Patricia Porter; and 22 members of James Farrell Sons of the American Legion Commander Squadron Det. 330.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made to help pay for left over medical costs and legal fees for money to be put in a trust fund for Danny's two youngest children, Michael and Rachel.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at the American Legion #330 in Waynesburg.

Professional services are under the guidance of Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Morgantown, and condolences may be offered at www.smithfcc.com/notices/Danny-Bryan.