Danny W. "Mac" McAnany, 73, of Washington, formerly of Westland, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 12, 1945, in Washington, a son of Edward and Jean Hotchkiss McAnany.

Mr. McAnany attended Fort Cherry High School and was a member of the 1961 state championship basketball team.

He was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 until his discharge as a sergeant in 1966. He was involved in the blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis and did two tours in Vietnam.

Mr. McAnany was a lab technician for Consolidated Coal in Library.

He was a lifetime member of Washington County Detachment 1138 of the Marine Corps League, past commander and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 902 in Houston and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 553 in Strabane. He also belonged to the Bears Club in Meadow Lands, Palanka Sportman's Club in Houston and was a member of Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club, serving as club president for 20 years.

On June 12, 1965, he married Margit E. Cass, who survives.

Also surviving are a grandson, Danny McAnany II (Amy Kisner) of Washington; two brothers, John (Barb) McAnany of Washington and Louis (the late Elaine) McAnany of Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister, Maxine (the late Stanley) Balazy of Washington; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Deceased are a son, Jason Joseph McAnany; and three sisters, Norma and Marian McAnany and Romaine Semple.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the family dog, Chance.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Full military rites will be accorded by the Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 honor guards.

Arrangements are entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.