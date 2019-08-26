Danny William Hughey, 56, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born July 10, 1963, in Pontiac, Mich., a son of William Huber and Maxine Stiffler Hughey of Washington.

Mr. Hughey was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Danny worked for Jason McCloskey with Looking 2 Good Construction in Millsboro.

An awesome mechanic and bodyman, Danny loved fishing, hunting, gardening, canning and shooting pool. He especially loved making people laugh and his cats, Lucky, Rascal and Oreo.

On September 10, 2016, he married Mary Borger, who survives.

Also surviving, in addition to his parents, are two children, Megan Renee Grudi of Washington and Danny William Hughey Jr. of Avella; a stepson, Joseph (Michelle) Kennedy of Fredericktown; two siblings, Beth (Donald) Mohr of West Finley and Dave R. (Denise McKinney) Hughey of Washington; a grandchild, Raylan Grudi; four nieces and nephews, D.J. (Jamie) Mohr, Heather Mohr, Darla Hughey and Eli Hughey; a great-niece, Gianna Mohr; and several cousins.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, August 29, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Joe Rearick officiating.

Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice, or bring photos to celebrate his life.

