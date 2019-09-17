Darlene A. Hefner (1953 - 2019)
Darlene A. Hefner, 66, of Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 4, 1953, in Charleroi, a daughter of Harry Martz and Margaret Carroll Martz.

Darlene was retired from Dutitza's Market in Belle Vernon and was a member of the Belle Vernon Musical and Fairhope Rod & Gun Club.

She is survived by two sons, Allen J Clark Jr. and Jerry L. Clark, both of Belle Vernon; daughter Charlotte Shaynak and husband Robert of Ellsworth; brother Joseph Martz of Florida; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; and boyfriend Patrick Kuma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul R Hefner; son Joseph (Leo) Clark; and sister Margaret Martz.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Thursday, September 19, in Eley-McCrory Funeral Home Inc., 334 Main Street, Fayette City, with the Rev. Wayne Boring officiating.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019
