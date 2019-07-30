Darlene Ann Klus, 76, of California., passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

She was born March 6, 1943, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Walter E. and Sophia Ann Skrobacs Lozosky.

Mrs. Klus was a 1963 graduate of Beth-Center High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania.

For over 30 years, she taught in the Beth-Center School District in elementary education and taught Title One reading and math.

She was a member of the PSEA and was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

She loved Steelers football, her dogs, gardening, canning and polka dances. Spending time on her computer brought her much enjoyment.

On August 30, 1969, she married Francis Klus, who passed away December 22, 2016.

Surviving are a son, Todd Klus of California, and three nieces.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, is a brother Theodore E. Lozosky, who passed away September 22, 1977.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will be private. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.