Darlene E. Andreolli Yaworski, 73, formerly of Avella, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 15, in her Crafton home, with family by her side.

She was the wife of the late Zigmond Yaworski; beloved mother of Bruce (Sue) Yaworski, Patrick (Christine) Yaworski, Dawn (Frank) Hanjorgiris and Shannon (Greg) Ayres; dear grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Macy and Mayleigh; great-grandmother of Liam; and sister of Mary Malinowski and the late Dorothy Rencheck, George Stiak, Daisy Slopak, Helen Stoyak and Georgia Wertz. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Darlene was a former employee of Washington County Aging Services for more than 23 years and a former member and volunteer at American Legion Post 643, Avella.

As per Darlene's wishes, all services were private. Arrangements are by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home Inc., Crafton, 412-921-3661, schepnermcdermott.com.