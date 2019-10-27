The Rev. Darlene Hann, 69, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born May 4, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Catherine and George Gray.

Darlene grew up in Waynesburg and graduated from Waynesburg College.

On June 17, 1978, she married Ronald R. Hann who passed away March 9, 2014.

At 43, Darlene decided to go back to school. She graduated in 1998 from Duke University with her Master's of Divinity.

She served multiple churches as minister, including Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, Center Presbyterian Church and Muse Presbyterian Church. Before becoming a minister, Darlene served as Christian Education Director at multiple churches including Uniontown Presbyterian Church and Beulah Presbyterian Church.

Darlene was devoted to her family and loved to travel, especially to Bermuda with her late husband, Ron.

She had many talents. She was a gifted storyteller, baker, a patient and compassionate teacher and an avid gardener. She was always delighted by any chance to go "diggin' in the dirt". Her enthusiasm would take over a congregation, or a dining room table, and came out in her quirky sense of humor and love of everything red.

Darlene most recently attended Oak View Methodist Church in Waynesburg.

She is survived by sister, Jacqueline K Gray of Waynesburg; daughter, Kaylen Hann of New York, N.Y.; son, Andrew Hann of Baltimore, Md.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russel and Kathy Hann; nephew, Michael Hann; and niece, Kristen Dutil.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak View Methodist Church, 160 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

The family is planning a celebration of life memorial party to be held at Oak View Methodist Church. Date and time to be announced. If you would like details, please contact Linda Arbogast at 724-833-6746.

