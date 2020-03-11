Darlene L. Chambers Jones of Canonsburg passed Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was born May 11, 1947.

She leaves behind a husband, Richard C. Jones; sister Rebecca "Becky" Koenig; brother Charles "Charlie" Chambers; sisters-in-law Carol and Joyce Chambers; children Terry, Richard and Jennifer; grandchildren Megan, Brian, Shelby, Ricky, Austin, Emily, Riley, Molly, Asha, Candice and Rachel; nine great-grandchildren; and a multitude of dear loved ones whom she considered family.

"Salvation, glory and power belong to our God."

Darlene has joined her mother, Margaret Weekley Chambers; father Soloman Chambers; and siblings Evelyn, Margaret, Betty, Adelade, Kenny, William, Donald and Soloman in heaven.

Darlene's celebration of life will be held in her favorite gathering spot, "home." Guests are welcome to join the final victory from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13. Long lost friends and relatives may call 724-249-9270 for additional information.

Revelations 19 are the quotes that were her favorite, seen in this notice.