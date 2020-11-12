Darlene O. Robison, 69, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 27, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Herbert James Westerman and Christine O'Dell Flook Westerman.

She was a graduate of Oliver High School in Pittsburgh.

On November 22, 1969, she married Robert L. Robison, who survives.

Darlene was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She operated a day care from her home for many years. She enjoying watching soap operas and playing bingo.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Cathy Moore (Timothy) of Waynesburg and Crystal Robison (Michael Higgins) of Mount Morris; one son, Robert L. Robison Jr. (Donna) of Morgantown, W.Va.; four granddaughters, Jordan, Brooke, Devin and Izabel Moore; and one grandson, Michael Robison. Also surviving is a brother, James Westerman of New Brighton; and a sister-in-law, Marlane Westerman of Pittsburgh.

Deceased are a brother, Stephen Westerman; and a sister, Donna Hiller.

At Darlene's request, there will be no public services. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Home, Waynesburg.

