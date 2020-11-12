1/
Darlene O. Robison
1951 - 2020
Darlene O. Robison, 69, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 27, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Herbert James Westerman and Christine O'Dell Flook Westerman.

She was a graduate of Oliver High School in Pittsburgh.

On November 22, 1969, she married Robert L. Robison, who survives.

Darlene was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She operated a day care from her home for many years. She enjoying watching soap operas and playing bingo.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Cathy Moore (Timothy) of Waynesburg and Crystal Robison (Michael Higgins) of Mount Morris; one son, Robert L. Robison Jr. (Donna) of Morgantown, W.Va.; four granddaughters, Jordan, Brooke, Devin and Izabel Moore; and one grandson, Michael Robison. Also surviving is a brother, James Westerman of New Brighton; and a sister-in-law, Marlane Westerman of Pittsburgh.

Deceased are a brother, Stephen Westerman; and a sister, Donna Hiller.

At Darlene's request, there will be no public services. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Home, Waynesburg.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
