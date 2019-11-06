Darlene R. Cogar, 56, of Waynesburg, died at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in her home.

She was born Sunday, December 2, 1962, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William Carol Van Druff and Betty Adamson Van Druff.

She was a member of Claughton Chapel United Methodist Church of Waynesburg and also attended the First Baptist Church in Waynesburg.

Mrs. Cogar enjoyed reading, traveling and loved her pets. She had attended and graduated from the Southeastern Academy of Travel and Tourism in Orlando, Fla. She also formerly worked at Rhodes and Hammers Printing in Waynesburg.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her husband, Steven D. Cogar, whom she married August 25, 1984. Also surviving are her sister, Pamela (John) Keller of Waynesburg, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation and services are to be private and held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. Cristy Wise officiating. Burial will be in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Whiteley Township, PA 15370.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

