Darold L. Zimmerman Sr., 75, of Port Richey, Fla., died September 3, 2019.

He was born February 15, 1944 in Monongahela to the late Jonas D. Zimmerman and Catherine Alger Zimmerman.

Mr. Zimmerman retired from Mayview State Hospital in 1996 where he worked in fire and security. He lived in Houston, Pa. until moving to Hudson, Fla. in 1996.

On February 15, 1969 he married Janice Hott Zimmerman. The couple was married 50 years. Survivors also include his son, Darold L. Zimmerman, Jr.; and a sister, Jill Leach. Deceased are two sisters, Edna Rodabaugh and Amy Boyd.