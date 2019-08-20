Darrell L. Stadnik, 76, of North Sewickley Township, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice Heritage Valley.

Born in Canonsburg November 21, 1942, Darrell was a son of the late Stanley and Helen Kordella Stadnik.

Darrell retired as production manager from Calgon in Ellwood City. He was a graduate of California State College of Pennsylvania, where he received his bachelor's degree in chemistry. In his younger days, Darrell was in the Army Reserve and he also enjoyed playing golf and sailing.

Darrell is survived by a son, D. Blake Stadnik of New York City; and a sister, Carol Pelhan of Canonsburg.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph A. Tomon Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 97 Grim Avenue, Ellport.