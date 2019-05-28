Darwin P. Fike, 82, of Beallsville, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born August 22, 1936, in Clifton Mills, W.Va., a son of the late Henry and Mary Fike Tentler.

Mr. Fike served with the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962.

Self-employed, Darwin owned and operated Fike's Water Hauling located in Beallsville. He was previously employed by U.S. Steel in their Clairton Works and the former Penn-Birmingham Bolt Co. in Scenery Hill.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darwin was also antique car enthusiast and collector. His favorite car was his 1956 Chevy Bel-Aire Hardtop.

Mr. Fike was a member of the 1955, 1956, 1957 Chevy Club. He was also a member of the Golden Wing Road Riders Association.

On June 6, 1959, he married Priscilla Dutton Fike, who passed away February 20, 2019.

Surviving are a daughter, Loretta "Lori" Fike of Washington; two grandchildren, Loretta Blackburn (Michael) of Vestaburg and Franklin "Buddy" Blackburn (Bryanna) of Donora; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his wife, is a sister, Augusta Bizet. Mr. Fike was the last of his immediate family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, with Pastor Amory Merriman officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.