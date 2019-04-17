Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dava Jo Hague.

Dava Jo Hague, 52, of Washington, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in her home.

She was born April 19, 1966, in Norfolk, Va., a daughter of Burton David Maxwell and the late LaSonda "Jo" Lou Anderson Maxwell.

Ms. Hague was a 1984 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. She worked in food service, most notably as a former employee at Suzie B's restaurant.

She loved to paint and also enjoyed cooking and reading. She will be missed by her dogs, Daisy and Riley, and her cat, Moe.

Surviving are three daughters, Ashley M. (Matt) Walters of Pittsburgh, Sierra A. Hague and Katie M. Hague, both of Washington; three brothers, Scott (Paula) Maxwell of Florida, Todd Maxwell of Ohio and Philip (Hope) Maxwell of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Marnie Walters; and her former husband, Cyril "Ziggy" Hague.

Deceased is a brother, Jody Maxwell.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of services, Thursday, April 18, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, in care of Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., or to Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.