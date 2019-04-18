Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Chappel.

David "Davie" A. Chappel, 29, of Washington, lost his battle with addiction April 17, 2019.

Born August 11, 1989, he was a loving son of June Chappel (Art Clark) and the late David W. Chappel.

He was the beloved husband of Aly Rotunda; cherished father of Hunter and Grayson Chappel; dear brother of the late Cody Jeffers; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his boys.

Family and friends are welcome 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, April 20, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

