David A. Haky, 61, of Mather, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the emergency department at Washington Health System-Greene, Waynesburg.

He was born May 23, 1958, in Waynesburg, a son of Pauline K. Vukson Haky, with whom he made his home, and the late Andrew W. Haky.

David was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and resided in Mather most of his life. He worked in construction and as an automobile mechanic.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are three sons, David Haky (Megan) of Brave, Logan Virgin of Vermilion, Ohio and Cameron Virgin of Nemacolin; a daughter, Marissa Virgin of Denbo; six grandchildren; two brothers, Mark Haky of Strongsville, Ohio and Keith W. Haky (Delores) of Mather; two sisters, Debbie Policz (William) of Sheffield Lake, Ohio and Marsha Eaton of Huron, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Jennifer Haky; a brother, Jackie Haky; and a sister, Eileen Davis.

There will be no public viewing and a memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.