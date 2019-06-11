David A. Lohr, 78, of Elrama in Union Township, Washington County, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, after a long illness. He was born April 26, 1941 and raised in Waynesburg, one of two children of W. Noel Lohr and Virginia Iona Lantz Lohr.

Dave owned a Honda Motorcycle Shop for several years in Waynesburg. He also operated a dragline for various mining companies, a job he loved; and finished his working career as an over-the-road truck driver for Overnite Transportation (UPS Freight). He was active in Boy Scout Troop 1452 of Finleyville for many years while his son Hunter was growing up and was active in wrestling in Greene County while his "son" Kevin Huff was growing up. Dave was an avid hunter who enjoyed reloading his own ammunition.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, William Ellenberger; and is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sophie Schumacher Lohr. He is the loving father of Hunter, Kevin, Ralene and Bud; brother of C. Jane Deems of Waynesburg; and is also survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received in the Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025, 412-384-0350, from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. His funeral service will be in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12. David's burial will be in the Greene County Memorial Cemetery in Waynesburg. Friends may visit the family from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in the cemetery chapel with a service and his burial following. For condolences visit www.stephendslater.com.