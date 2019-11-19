David A. Mileto, 75, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born August 11, 1944, in Williamsport, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Mileto.

Mr. Mileto graduated from Williamsport High School in 1962 and went on to work for J. Baker Shoe Company. He started as a part-time stock boy and, after several promotions, became regional vice president covering five states. He recently attended Champion Christian Center in Washington.

Mr. Mileto's first love was softball. He played for 35 years on several teams. As a youth, he played baseball at the original Little League field, which eventually became the Little League World Series in Williamsport. He won six Gold Medals: Highest Average, RBI's, Pitching, Best Pitching Record, Fastest Runner and Player of the Year. When he was 12 years old, he also won the City Marble Championship in Williamsport.

He went on to help create Senior Softball in Washington and became ASA District Commissioner covering Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. He enjoyed hunting with his friend, Willard Hudak, and fishing with the Strennen family. He also worked out at Silver Sneakers two days a week.

Mr. Mileto was a social member of the Elks Lodge and the Moose. He was a board member of Chartiers Parks and Recreation, the Washington Senior Center and the T.P.A. He was also a National Rifle Association member.

Mr. Mileto was a resident of Washington for 45 years and viewed it as a wonderful place to live and raise a family.

Surviving are his children, Joelle Mileto of Washington, Michael Mileto of Washington and Marci (Randy) Mileto of New York; his former wife (and friend), Judy Mileto of Canonsburg; his grandchildren, David Cox of New Jersey, Mercedes (Sean) Boggio of Washington, Ciara (Aaron) Glendenning of Washington, Alexis (Mark) Cox of Washington, Jocelyne (Julian) Cox of Washington and Sydnee White of Washington; his great-grandchildren, Grant Boggio, Grace Boggio, Elizabeth Boggio and Mila Junkins; his sisters, Catherine "Dolly" Rolley and Marylou (Charles) Fredericks, both of Williamsport; many nieces and nephews; special nephew Kenny Hunter of Williamsport; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Rolley; his niece, Arlene Ardrey; and his great-nephew, Michael Ardrey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, with Pastor Nathan Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.