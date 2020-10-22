David A. Weightman, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 21, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Dave was born August 6, 1953, to the late Wayne Allen Weightman and Mary Louise Kelley Alcorn Weightman in South Greensburg. He graduated from Penn State University with a surveying degree and was employed with West Penn Power as a surveyor and then a senior engineering designer for 30 years. He finished his career with 12 years as a resource manager for Poleset in Prosperity.

He married Kathy S. Stuler Ford Weightman August 18, 2007, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Nicholas James Weightman (Ashley); his daughter, Jennifer Renee Townsend (Travis); and grandson, Ryker; his brother, Larry Weightman (Mary Jo); and his sisters, Karen Miller (Russ) and Barby Hoover (Tom). Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is sister, Carol Welling.

Dave was a man with a big heart who would help anyone he could. His sense of humor lit up any room he entered. He dearly loved his kids and was extremely proud of both of them. He adored his grandson, Ryker and hated that his cancer prevented him from spending more time with him. Dave had been a Boy Scout leader during the years his son was in the organization and loved working with the boys and taking them on camping trips.

Dave loved hunting and his favorite place to be was the family cabin in Black Moshannon near State College, where he spent a good bit of his childhood. His favorite comment about hunting was that he was going to "take his gun for a walk." He also enjoyed traveling. He and Kathy took the motorhome and their two Akitas, Ruger and Kryssi, all around the country. After retiring, they visited New England, Florida, North Carolina, Yellowstone, the Rocky Mountains, Glacier Park, Mt. Rushmore, New Mexico, California, Utah, Lake Tahoe, Banff and Jasper, Canada, and the ultimate bucket list, a three and a half month trip to Alaska.

Dave loved the Pittsburgh Penguins and also enjoyed the Steelers and Pirates. He liked singing karaoke and had a pretty darn good voice.

Dave was a member of Friendship Community Church and loved playing his trumpet in the church orchestra and serving as orchestra director. He had been an elder and was a deacon prior to his illness. He also enjoyed singing in the choir, particularly the holiday cantatas.

Due to COVID-19A restrictions, all services will be held privately in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or Friendship Community Church, 1090 Weirich Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

