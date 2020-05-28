David Albert Smith
David Albert Smith, 73, of Washington, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.He was born December 6, 1946, in Washington, a son of the late Bernard A. and Evogene A. Conklin Smith.Mr. Smith attended Pancake Grade School and was a 1964 graduate of Trinity High School. He studied electronics in Pittsburgh and went on to work for General Electric Communications in Lynchburg, Va. Upon returning to Washington, he worked for Washington County 911 until his retirement.He was a lifetime member of Laboratory Presbyterian Church, where he served as a church elder. He was also a lifetime member of the South Strabane Volunteer Fire Department #1, Station 37 in Pancake, where he served on different committees. He was also a member of the Washington County Fireman's Association, where he served as chaplain, and Washington Amateur Communications (WACOM). He was also a concerned citizen of South Strabane Township, attending its board meetings each month.On December 31, 2004, he married Linda C. Adams. Mrs. Smith died July 10, 2014.Surviving are a sister, Ethel R. (Joseph) Chehovin of Washington; a sister-in-law, Carol L. Smith; four nephews, Edward, Christopher and Timothy Chehovin, and Bernard W. Smith Jr.; three great-nephews, Bernard W. Smith III, Daniel J. and Matthew Chehovin; and a great-niece, Jena M. Chehovin.Deceased is a brother, Bernard W. Smith Sr.All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the South Strabane VFD at www.southstrabane.com/fire-department, or to Laboratory Presbyterian Church at www.labpresbychurch.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 28, 2020.
