David Allen Black Sr.
1950 - 2020
David Allen Black Sr., 70, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Black was born March 12, 1950, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Fred C. and Elizabeth Reese Black.

He was a graduate of South Eastern Greene High School at Mapletown, and worked for the Army Corp. of Engineers at the former Point Marion locks for 30 years.

Mr. Black was very passionate about Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was a Harley-Davidson HOG member and loved to ride. He was also an avid pool player.

The great loves of his life were his wife, Blainetta Hope Black, whom he married May 10, 2000, and his children, Shane Elli Black (Emily) of Greensboro, David A. Black Jr. (Meghan) of Bobtown, Eric Elli Black of Greensboro, Brittany Black at home, Angelia L. Mancini (Tony) of Olmstead, Ohio, and Amber M. Tennant (Kevin) of Blacksville, W.Va.; a sister, Marsha Remington (Roy) of Jefferson.

David was a member of the Waynesburg Baptist Church.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29.

Everyone must wear a mask and observe social distancing.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
