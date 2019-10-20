David Allison Morris Jr., 77, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Aspinwall, surrounded by his loving family.

After a lengthy illness and courageous battle, Dave has left us on Earth and has entered into Heaven where he is no longer suffering.

He was born in Marianna January 5, 1942, a son of the late David Allison Morris, Sr. and Esther (Mickey) Morris.

Dave graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's degree in Geography and a Master's degree in Solar Energy. For 40 years he owned and operated J&S Enterprise and J&S Business in Uniontown. He was also the owner of Masontown Foodland and the Church Avenue General Store in Masontown.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown.

Dave served in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserves during the Vietnam War.

He was a charter member of the Newboro Indians softball team and a member of the Hawk Softball Team of Masontown. He bowled on the Fairbank Bowling Leagues and Masontown Bowling Leagues. He was a coach with the Masontown Midget Wrestling Team and was involved with the Booster Athletic Programs.

Dave's most precious activities and moments were spent with his children, their friends and families, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his parents-in-law Leonard and Charlotte Santore; grandchildren Jude Morris, Kateri Morris and great-grandchild Rose Serafini.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Nancy Santore Morris; children Stacey Lynne Nace and husband Pete, Jeffrey Scott Morris and wife Lauren; grandchildren Casey Morris, Kristen Serafini, Caitlin Butler, Jonathan Nace, Scarlett (Michaela), Harrison (DeLonta), Jacob Nace, Augustine Morris, Cecilia Morris, Joseph Nace, Philip Morris and Mary Grace Morris; great-grandchildren Damien Serafini, William Butler, Beige Harrison, Sinclaire Harrison and Ivy Harrison; brothers and sisters Betty Morris, Ruth (Doug) Clemmons, Floyd Morris, Karen (Jim) Kirkland, Diana (Ron) Barker, Barry (Linda) Bennett and Lynn Bennett; brothers-in-law Jack (Charlotte) Muzichuck and W.K. Santore; many nieces, nephews, special friends and their children.

The staff of H. J. Heinz VA Facility and the VA Oakland Hospital, Amedisys Staff, UPMC Home Health Care and Home Instead provided exceptional care, as did Dr. Paul Hartley and his wonderful staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House, 3945 Forbes Avenue, Box 240, Pittsburgh, PA.

Friends will be received in the John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, and Monday until 9:30 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with the Reverend Father William G. Berkey as celebrant.

Interment will be in Jacobs Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.

Air Force Military Honors will be accorded at graveside with the American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.