David Anthony Adamson
David Anthony Adamson, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a current resident of Brookfield, Wis.

He was born September 10, 1934, a son of the late Joseph Regis and Helen Anthony Adamson, he was a 1952 graduate of Canonsburg High School, and obtained an engineering degree and MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He actively served as a Captain in the US Air Force from 1956 – 1959.

He spent the majority of his career in the steel industry beginning at Jessop Steel Co. and later Precision Industries both in Washington; Al Tech Steel, Dunkirk, N.Y., and as President of Bell Steel, Milwaukee, Wis.

David valued his friendships and anyone who would share a laugh. He was an avid tennis player and proud that his team participated in the 2001 Senior National Tennis Championships. He was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church serving as a lector and President Catholic Social Services.

He was passionate about his volunteer positions and held many: Chairman Washington County Red Cross, President Jessop Management Association, President Washington County United Way, Director Washington County Industrial Development Corporation, President Greater Washington Chamber of Commerce, Trustee Lincoln Savings Bank – Carnegie, PA, Treasurer Trinity School Building Authority, Washington Jaycees and Instructor at Bethany College.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dr. M. Sandra Casper; as well as his daughters, Nancy (Michael) Trauffler of The Woodlands, Texas, Kerry Ramirez of Phoenix, Ariz., and Margaret (Thom) Geshay of Marietta, Ga.; eight grandchildren: Ryan, Lexton, Kyle and Jenna Trauffler, Cooper Libenguth and Gabrielle Ramirez, and Nicholas and Madeline Geshay. He is also survived by his brother Joseph R. Adamson of Canonsburg. Preceeding him in death were his first wife Joan Taper Adamson, his son Brian D. Adamson, an infant son, and his sisters Gertrude Adamson and Alice Huber.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, September 4. Vigil Service at 5 p.m. with a reception to follow celebrating David's life at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, at St Joseph Catholic Church, Wauwatosa, Wis. Memorials in his name may be made to Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, or to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association, Brookfield.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 10, 2020
David was a class act and we were fortunate to know him. Loved that twinkle in his eye! Jerry and Sue Falci
Jerry/Sue Falci
