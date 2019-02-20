Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. Barney.

David C. Barney, 91, of Belle Vernon, died Monday, February 18, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born September 1, 1927, and raised in Eighty Four, a son of David Walter Barney and Mary Floyd Barney.

He served with the U.S. Coast Guard after World War II.

Mr. Barney was employed as a union carpenter and a self-employed electrician and carpenter.

He was a member of the Church of Christ in Lover.

Surviving are his wife, Gwen Furman Barney; daughters Jeannene Chaney (Chuck) of Houston, Robin Bennett (Ronald) and Donna Kotchman (Steve), all of Bentleyville, and Lori Salisbury (Joe) of Eighty Four; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are his first wife, Shirley J. Scott Barney; five brothers; and four sisters.

Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m., with Minister Paul King officiating.

