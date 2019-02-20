David C. Barney, 91, of Belle Vernon, died Monday, February 18, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born September 1, 1927, and raised in Eighty Four, a son of David Walter Barney and Mary Floyd Barney.
He served with the U.S. Coast Guard after World War II.
Mr. Barney was employed as a union carpenter and a self-employed electrician and carpenter.
He was a member of the Church of Christ in Lover.
Surviving are his wife, Gwen Furman Barney; daughters Jeannene Chaney (Chuck) of Houston, Robin Bennett (Ronald) and Donna Kotchman (Steve), all of Bentleyville, and Lori Salisbury (Joe) of Eighty Four; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Deceased are his first wife, Shirley J. Scott Barney; five brothers; and four sisters.
Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m., with Minister Paul King officiating.
