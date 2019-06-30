David C. "Dave" Johnson died peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019, in Canonsburg, at the age of 93. He is survived by his children, Diane J. Oleson (Frederick), David P. Johnson (Carol), Douglas A. Johnson (Jeanette) and Cynthia J. Ratvasky (Timothy); 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Jane M. Johnson; a sister, Elizabeth P. Hayes (William); and brothers the Rev. John A. Johnson (Donna) and Paul C. Johnson (Lucia).

Dave was born November 30, 1925, in Erie, to Loretta C. and Arthur S. Johnson. He graduated from Academy High School in 1944. In 1945, Dave married Jane Kraus Johnson and the couple shared 73 years together. He was a 70 year member of the Perry Keystone Masonic Lodge in Erie, and was also a shriner. Before retiring to Florida, they owned and operated Johnson's Waterford Hardware. Dave was also an avid golfer.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers and donations. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.