David Dean Davenport, 62, of Amity, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in his home, following a lengthy battle with cancer.He was born August 17, 1957, in Canton, Ohio, a son of Jesse Herman Davenport and the late Merravonne.He attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1974. He would go on to work in various positions near Canton before moving to Lady Lake, Fla., in 1985. There, he attended Lake Sumter Community College and worked as an outside salesman with the local NAPA auto parts jobber. This would be the beginning of a long and successful career in sales spanning more than 30 years. Most recently, he had been employed as a strategic account manager with FW Murphy in the oil and gas industry from 2009 until his illness led to his retirement in 2018.In 1982, through mutual friends, he met Ellen Abbott. The two would remain friends until Dave returned from Florida in 1987 and they would reconnect, setting out on their journey together. On May 25, 1991, they were married in Canton, and would go on to share in nearly 29 years of marriage.Dave had a love for anything automotive and was known for buying and selling used cars. He enjoyed working in the garage, keeping his vehicles running great, and teaching his children how to do the same. He also enjoyed guitars, both playing and watching talented guitarists. He was an avid fan of the blues and southern rock, especially enjoying the work of artists like Walter Trout, Joe Bonamassa, Tinsley Ellis and the Allman Brothers Band. Dave also loved good food, especially a pasta dinner with Italian sausage and cola. In 2006, he and Ellen purchased Village Pizza & Deli in Amity, which he would operate with his family for 12 years before becoming ill.He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Davenport; as well as four children, Lindsay (Kevin) Romanetti-Cowden of Amity, Daniel Davenport and Derrick Davenport, both of Amity, as well as Kaitlyn Davenport of Ambridge.He is also survived by five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Michael Anthony Romanetti, Dominick Dunmire, Izayah McMasters, Holden Walker Cowden and John David Cowden. In addition, he is survived by his father, Jesse Herman (Kathy) Davenport of Ocala, Fla.; a brother, Douglas (Cindy) Davenport of DeLand, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother, Merravonne; as well as a son-in-law, Michael Ray Romanetti.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, all services will be private at the convenience of the family.The staff of the AHN Cancer Institute-Peters Township and Gateway Hospice provided loving care and support throughout Dave's journey.Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Hospice, 95 W. Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301, or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Avenue NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner / supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 22, 2020.