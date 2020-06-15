David E. Kramer
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David E. Kramer, 43, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 12, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

David was born October 6, 1976, in Washington, a son of John W. Kramer Sr. and Mary Ann Abbott Kramer of McDonald.

Mr. Kramer worked in installation and delivery for Don's Appliance. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, mushroom picking, his sunflowers and listening to Phish the band and the Grateful Dead. He will be remembered best for being the most grateful and loving dad to his daughter.

Along with his parents, surviving are his daughter, Arianna Kramer of McDonald; siblings Alicia (David) Cook of Midway, John Kramer Jr. of McDonald and Dora (Jeff) Harter of Sturgeon; nephews Jesse Harter and Mason Cook; and niece Kaylee Cook.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, (724-926-2800). A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery, Midway.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and to please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
11:00 AM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved