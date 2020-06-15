David E. Kramer, 43, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 12, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

David was born October 6, 1976, in Washington, a son of John W. Kramer Sr. and Mary Ann Abbott Kramer of McDonald.

Mr. Kramer worked in installation and delivery for Don's Appliance. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, mushroom picking, his sunflowers and listening to Phish the band and the Grateful Dead. He will be remembered best for being the most grateful and loving dad to his daughter.

Along with his parents, surviving are his daughter, Arianna Kramer of McDonald; siblings Alicia (David) Cook of Midway, John Kramer Jr. of McDonald and Dora (Jeff) Harter of Sturgeon; nephews Jesse Harter and Mason Cook; and niece Kaylee Cook.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, (724-926-2800). A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery, Midway.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and to please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.

