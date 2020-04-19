David F. Comfort, 67, of Washington, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

He was born November 4, 1952, in Washington, a son of the late James Comfort Sr. and Wilma Gertrude Martin Comfort.

Mr. Comfort was a 1970 graduate of Trinity High School. He worked at X-Mark/CDT, MAC Plastics, an auto parts store, and as a van driver for Fisher Florist.

He loved working in the lawn and gardening, and going to flea markets.

Mr. Comfort was a member of Friendship Community Church.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are two sisters, Mary J. Comfort and Helen E. Frabell, both of Washington; a brother, John J. (Nancy) Comfort of Mesquite, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Rose Ann Comfort; two half-brothers, William T. Martin and James Comfort Jr.; seven stepbrothers; and one stepsister.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.