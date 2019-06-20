David F. "Manson" Loy, 34, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Jefferson Township, following a motorcycle accident.

He was born May 9, 1985, in Pittsburgh, and was raised by his maternal grandparents, James and Norma Speicher, and his aunt, Mary Speicher, all of Pittsburgh.

Mr. Loy was a 2005 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and was a 2007 graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

He was a proud member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club and served as vice president of the Greene County Chapter.

He was the owner of 65 Roses Tattoo in Carmichaels, and, in addition to his love of tattooing, he was happiest when riding his motorcycle with his brothers in the Pagan Nation.

On October 11, 2012, in Pittsburgh, he married Courtney R. Hayes, who survives.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. Eulogies will take place directly following the visitation at 5 p.m. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the "Funeral Expenses for David Loy Go Fund Me Page."

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.