David F. Skirpan, 71, of McMurray, died Monday, September 9, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his family by his side.

He was born February 4, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of Frank and Mary Popivchak Skirpan.

Mr. Skirpan was a 1966 graduate of Carnegie High School and graduated in 1970 from Penn State University, where he received his bachelor's degree in math and physics and was on the wrestling team.

He was a high school mathematics teacher in the Bethel Park School District for 35 years, retiring in 2005, worked as a mutual teller and union shop steward at the The Meadows Racetrack for 28 years, retiring in 2000, and owned and operated David F. Skirpan Co. and Dynasty Sportswear in Meadow Lands.

Mr. Skirpan was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston.

He was proud that, through Ancestry.com, he found out he was 100 percent Ukrainian. His other enjoyments included wrestling, specifically Penn State; gardening, his garden was the envy of the neighborhood; playing cards, golfing, football, cooking, Sudoku, hanging out with his casino friends, drinking milkshakes, spending time with his family and watching the SyFy channel with his dog, Zeta on his lap.

On April 26, 1969, he married the love of his life, Mary Partridge, who survives. People that knew Mary and David knew they were inseparable.

Also surviving are four amazing children, Tonya Decker of Canonsburg, Lara Freiberger (Bill) of McDonald, Daniel Skirpan (Dawn) of Washington and Lori Patsch (Bradley) of Houston; six wonderful grandchildren, Keegan and Bethany Decker, Alex and Kyle Freiberger and Caleb and Seth Skirpan; caring sisters-in-law Nancy Skirpan of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Joanne Franc (Gerald) of Rathdrum, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.

The last of his immediate family, six siblings are deceased.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, in the Condron Chapel of First United Presbyterian Church, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.