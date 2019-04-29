David F. Yerkey, 51, of Monongahela, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in his home, after a five-year battle with cancer.

Born January 23, 1968, in Cecil Township, he was a son of the late Robert D. and Rosemarie Krakosh Yerkey.

A 1985 graduate of Canon-McMillon High School, Dave worked for many years as a truck driver, until becoming ill.

He was a member of Fayette City American Legion Post 484, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders. One of his favorite things was riding his Harley with his wife, Jodi, and his many friends.

Surviving are his wife Jodi "dj jammin Jodi" Pergola Yerkey, whom he married April 8, 2015; a daughter, Jessica Siess of Canonsburg; three stepsons, Brandon Pergola of Monongahela and Matthew and Joshua Davis of Charleroi; a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Pat Yerkey of Midway; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Carrie and Ricky Marth of Canonsburg, Barb and John Nowak of Bridgeville and Amy and Steve McCullough of Canonsburg; three grandsons, Cameron David Siess and Aiden and Dean Pergola; his mother-in-law, Alice Bongiorno of Monongahela; a brother-in-law, Chuck Pergola and wife Tammie; a sister-in-law, Joyce Andrechak and husband Brian; loving dogs Harley and Snuggles; and many good friends.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7:30 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, April 30, in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, with the Rev Michael Chechuck officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

At David's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a .

Condolences may be expressed at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.