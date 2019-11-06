David G. Kerik, 67, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

He was born January 30, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Steve D. and Joan F. Griffin Kerik.

Dave was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and had also attended Rosedale Tech in Pittsburgh.

He was a retired coal miner from the former Emerald Coal Mine, Waynesburg.

Dave attended Clarksville Missionary Church with his wife.

He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local #2258; Ten Mile Fishing Club and formerly of the Moose Lodge #461, Waynesburg.

On July 3, 1976, he married Susan E. Smith, who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Kathleen (Robert) Butler of Hibbs and Kevin D. (Cassie) Kerik of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Blake D. Kerik, Alyssa Kerik, Colton Butler and Robert Butler Jr.; a brother, Mark Kerik of Allison.

Deceased is a brother, Daniel Kerik.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, in Behm Funeral Homes, Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, with the Rev. Carl Leipold officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery.

