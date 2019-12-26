David G. Milesky, 73, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Jefferson Hills Borough.

He was born October 17, 1946, in New Eagle, a son of Dominick and Veronica Popek Milesky.

Dave was retired as a tram driver at Bailey Mine in Greene County.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post 613 and Loyal Order of Moose 172, both in Finleyville.

Surviving are two sons, David Milesky and Michael Milesky (Kay) of Bethel Park; a daughter, Rebecca Keller (Billy) of Pittsburgh; two stepdaughters, Rayme Vogel of West Mifflin and Tracy Goldbach of Eighty Four; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Deceased are his wife, Donna Boyle Milesky, who died in March of 2007; a brother, Robert Milesky, and a sister, Diane Picozzi.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, December 27, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .