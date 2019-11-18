David G. Westwater, 90, of McMurray, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in his home.

He was born June 7, 1929, in Houston, a son of J. Bradford and Ruth McBride Westwater.

Mr. Westwater was a 1947 graduate of Chartiers High School, attended Kiski Preparatory School and graduated from Michigan State University on June 7, 1953.

David was employed by Dairymen's Co-operative Sales Association and Milk Inc., both of Pittsburgh, and Mueller-Harper in Sewickley.

He was a lifelong member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston, where he had served as treasurer, elder, trustee, member of the choir and 14-year volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program.

He was a member of Chartiers Lodge 297 F&AM and the Syrian Shrine. David was a longtime member of Canonsburg-Houston Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and served on the board of directors for Oak Spring Cemetery.

He was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, obtaining the rank of 2nd lieutenant and tank platoon leader.

He was an avid gardener.

On June 7, 1953, he married the love of his life, Patricia Sims, who passed away May 24, 2016.

Surviving are a daughter, Lauren Popp of Canonsburg; two nieces, Laura Bakaitis (Ron) of Washington and Maggie Balch of Providence, R.I.; two grandsons, Bill Naumoff (Nicole) and Mike Naumoff (Lexi); three great grandsons, Landon, Owen and Beckham; a great-niece, Nicole Bakaitis; and granddog Peanut.

Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are a daughter, Amy A. Westwater-Czambel; and a sister, Janet Lutes.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, in First United Presbyterian Church of Houston, with the Rev. Mary Kay Glunt officiating. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Full military rites will be accorded by the Honor Guard from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191, Canonsburg.

The family suggests memorial contributions to First United Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342.

