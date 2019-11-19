In the obituary that ran Monday for David G. Westwater, 90, of McMurray, who died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in his home, the date of service was incorrect.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, in First United Presbyterian Church of Houston, with the Rev. Mary Kay Glunt officiating. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.