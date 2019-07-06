World War II and

Korea Veteran

David H. Kelley Sr., 90, of Washington, died Monday, July 1, 2019, in his home.

He was born October 11, 1928, on the Kelley farm in Buffalo Township, a son of the late James Kelley Jr. and Mabel Roupe Kelley. He was the youngest and last surviving of eight boys.

On February 27, 1946, Mr. Kelley enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in the armored tank corps. He attended basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., with the 9th Tank Corps. He was a medium tank crewman. Mr. Kelley was sent to the European Theater with Company F, 2 Battalion, 26th Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division, during which time he served as a guard at the Nuremburg Trials. He then was transferred to the 11th Cavalry, serving in Regensburg, Germany. After attending Non-Commissioned Officers Training and Investigations, Desk and Records School, he was appointed squad leader of the 94th Constabulary Headquarters Company at the Czechoslovakian border, where he was in charge of the post. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).

Mr. Kelley was a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175, where he served as commander from August 2010 until August 2015.

He worked at Union Camp as a machine operator and was a member of Friendship Community Church.

On January 10, 1979, he married Shirley Dorothy Merritt, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, David H. (Mary) Kelley Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, George W. (Chris) Kelley of Jupiter, Fla., and Kenneth L. Kelley of Washington; a daughter, Diane J. (Arthur) Lovejoy of Franklin; two stepchildren, Richard Earl Davis of New Jersey and Sharon Ann Davis of Maryland; former daughter-in-law Deborah J. Coneby; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deceased are seven brothers, J. Everette, George W., Walter, Thomas E., Samuel Charles, Edward M. and John R. Kelley; a grandson, Arthur Lovejoy; and a stepgrandson, Charles Davis Jr.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Monday, July 8, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Rick Bruckner officiating. Burial will follow in North Buffalo Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

