David I. Cardillo, 86, of McDonald, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Bridgeville Rehabilitation Center.

He was born August 21, 1932, in Oakdale, a son of Frances Brisini Cardillo of Oakdale and the late Ignatius Cardillo.

Mr. Cardillo was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church and was a mechanic with TWA Air Lines for 39 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and antique autos. He was especially known for his '48 Chevy that he often drove in the local parades.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores Templeton Cardillo; children Amy (Tom) Brannan of McDonald and Diane (Todd) Brannan of Bridgeville; grandchildren Kari and Patrick Brannan; brother Conrad (Charlotte) Cardillo of Landsdale; Rita (late Wayne) Carty of Maryland.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 217 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center for cancer research.

