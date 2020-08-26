David J. Bober, 65, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in his home. He was born September 17, 1954, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Dominick and Helen Rogalski Bober.

David lived his life in Canonsburg, where, as a teenager, he worked on the town street crew and pulled lawnmowers on ropes up the steep slopes of Town Park.

He attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he studied political science and psychology and was a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He would later earn a Master's degree in Business Administration at Pitt.

Early in his career, David worked as an accounting systems analyst at McGraw Edison Power Systems. He also worked in systems management at West Virginia University. Dave was known to many as an associate at the Canonsburg liquor store, greeting customers with a smile and a joke. He cared passionately for politics and demonstrated true civic spirit, running creative and thoughtful campaigns in local elections. Dave contributed to public discourse through his letters to the editor, which were well researched and written with his signature wit and verve.

He was a member of both St. Patrick Church of St. Oscar Romero Roman Catholic Parish and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church, where he pinched pierogis with joy alongside his family members.

He was a regular on the local karaoke scene, where his repertoire ranged from Dean Martin to The Rolling Stones. His favorite song was "Sixteen Tons" by Tennessee Ernie Ford, to which he added his own gravely baritone voice.

Dave loved visiting family members, cutting the grass, taking road trips around the country, playing euchre, watching political commentaries and "signing the book" at the local social clubs around town.

Everyone who interacted with him appreciated his ease of humor, interest on others and charisma. His early morning phone calls and singing voice mails will be sorely missed by his family.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his two beloved children, Dr. Timothy Michael Bober of Pittsburgh, and Cynthia Ann Bober and her fianc, Joshua Smith of Arlington, Va.; and his former wife, Debra Skittle Bober of Canonsburg.

Friends and family are welcome from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner / supervisor, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:40 a.m. Friday, August 28. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state mandated restrictions will be followed. Everyone attending the visitation and Mass must wear a face mask and attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time.

