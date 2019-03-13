Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Dyky.

David J. Dyky, 67, of Monessen, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was born February 23, 1952, in Monessen, to the late John and Ann Talpas Dyky.

Dave was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Monessen, and the former Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, also in Monessen, prior to its closing.

He graduated from Monessen High School in 1970 and California State College in 1974. Dave worked locally for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Company Monessen Plant, prior to its closing in 1986, as well as several other jobs after the plant was closed. He was an active volunteer and EMT for Monessen Historical Society, donating his time, talents and Monessen steel mill memorabilia to the museum.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, John M. Dyky in 1979; brother Dennis J. Dyky in 2009; mother Ann Talpas Dyky on October 26, 2018; and brother Douglas J. Dyky on December 4, 2018.

Dave is survived by his brother, Donald J. Dyky of Charleroi; sister and brother-in-law MaryAnn and Michael J. wood of Raleigh, N.C.; nephew and former U.S. Marine Zachariah J. Dyky of Scenery Hill; aunt Cecilia Talpas Kubik of North Versailles; and numerous cousins and friends.

At the request of the family and per Dave's wishes, there will be no public visitation and services will be conducted in private.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Dave's name may do so to Monessen Historical Society at www.monessenhistoricalsociety.com or UPMC-Hillman Cancer Center at www.hillman.upmc.com.

Robert A. Billick Funeral Home Inc., 1415 Marion Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-3700, is in charge of the arrangements with interment in Most Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery in Monessen.

