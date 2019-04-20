Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Hison.

David J. "Flap" Hison, 64, of Monongahela, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the emergency room of Monongahela Valley Hospital, Carroll Township.

He was born November 28, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Irene Leon Hison.

Mr. Hison had been employed as a mechanic at the former CT Auto in Finleyville and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Zebra Hison; two sons, David (Laura) Hison Jr. of Scottdale and Daniel (Ashley) Hison of Carnegie; two daughters, Cheri Cumming of Noblesville, Ind., and Jamie Pagliari (Joseph Matts) of Bridgeville; a brother, Joseph Hison of Ohio; a sister, Joann Lytle of Cabot; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville.