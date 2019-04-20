David J. "Flap" Hison, 64, of Monongahela, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the emergency room of Monongahela Valley Hospital, Carroll Township.
He was born November 28, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Irene Leon Hison.
Mr. Hison had been employed as a mechanic at the former CT Auto in Finleyville and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Zebra Hison; two sons, David (Laura) Hison Jr. of Scottdale and Daniel (Ashley) Hison of Carnegie; two daughters, Cheri Cumming of Noblesville, Ind., and Jamie Pagliari (Joseph Matts) of Bridgeville; a brother, Joseph Hison of Ohio; a sister, Joann Lytle of Cabot; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville.