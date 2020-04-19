David J. Signorini, age 66, of Washington, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born on January 17, 1954, he was the son of the late Nellie and Cirio Signorini.

He was the beloved husband to the late Sheila Signorini; loving father to Melissa and Tiffany Signorini; cherished Pap to Syrina and Madelynn Evans; and dear brother to Cirio (Kathy) Signorini, Ann Betarie, Frank (Doris) Signorini, Janice Signorini and Dino (Kristie) Signorini. David was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, August and John Signorini.

David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.

