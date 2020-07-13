1/
David J. Stark
David J. Stark, 54, of Elrama, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

He was born March 15, 1966, in New Eagle, a son of Patricia Stark of Elrama and the late David A. Stark.

Mr. Stark owned and operated "Mr. Fire Extinguisher" company in Elrama.

He was a member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Elrama, Elrama Sportsmen's Club and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Penguin fan.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a sister, Denise Penatzer (Ed) of Elizabeth.

All services and interment in Finleyville Cemetery will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville.

Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
