David J. Stark, 54, of Elrama, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.
He was born March 15, 1966, in New Eagle, a son of Patricia Stark of Elrama and the late David A. Stark.
Mr. Stark owned and operated "Mr. Fire Extinguisher" company in Elrama.
He was a member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Elrama, Elrama Sportsmen's Club and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Penguin fan.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a sister, Denise Penatzer (Ed) of Elizabeth.
All services and interment in Finleyville Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville.
Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.