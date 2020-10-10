David Jay Copeland, 64, of Peters Township McMurray, passed suddenly due to a motorcycle accident on October 7, 2020.

Born on May 2, 1956, a son of Carol George Mullins and the late Charles Copeland. Loving husband to Bobbie Lynn Fazio Copeland. Cherished father to David and Matthew Copeland. Loving brother to Scott (Janet Aiello) Copeland. Dear son-in-law to Kay L. Fazio and the late Carl D. Fazio. Loving brother-in-law to Carl S. (Ashley) Fazio. David was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother Charles McKim Copeland. David will also be dearly missed by his dog, Mitzi.

David enjoyed his career as an airline pilot for 40 years. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was a drummer in the worship band. David will be dearly missed by many, especially his loving family and friends.

Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, October 12, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Washington City Mission 45 W Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301 or the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

