David Jordan Bonner, 72, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his daughter's home where he was residing.

Dave was born in Parkersburg, W.Va. March 7, 1948, to Ross C. and Dorothy Emma Jordan Bonner. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

After high school, Dave joined the army in 1967 where he spent the next four years in service to his country. During his time in the Army, Dave was sent to Vietnam where he served for one year in active combat. After returning from Vietnam, Dave returned to Parkersburg where he became a proud member of the Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department, where, through her brothers, he met his future wife, Mary "Becky" Ferguson.

Dave and Becky were married in April of 1974 and relocated to Washington, where Dave was employed by Star Dynamics. He later began work at Ross Mould, where he retired in 2010.

Dave is survived by two daughters, Amy (Andrew) Riehl of Leesburg, Va. and Karri (Jeremy) Verno of Mansfield. They also had three grandchildren, Elizabeth Riehl and Penelope and Alexander Verno. Also surviving is a brother, Philip (Theresa) Bonner and a nephew Philip (Tiffany) Bonner, both of Washington, W.Va.

Dave enjoyed working with his hands. Around the house he could fix, renovate or remodel anything. He also enjoyed woodworking. He and Becky enjoyed working on projects together, as she was a talented painter. Dave also had a lifelong love of model trains, a hobby he shared with his brother throughout their lives. Family was also important to Dave and he would spend time with both immediate and extended family as much as possible.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Dorothy Bonner; a sister, Betty Kerns; and a nephew, Timothy J. Kerns; and his wife, Becky Bonner.

A public viewing will take place in Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg, W.Va. from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10.

Dave was a strong supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you are so inclined, please donate to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.