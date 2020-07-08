1/
David Jordan Bonner
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Jordan Bonner, 72, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his daughter's home where he was residing.

Dave was born in Parkersburg, W.Va. March 7, 1948, to Ross C. and Dorothy Emma Jordan Bonner. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

After high school, Dave joined the army in 1967 where he spent the next four years in service to his country. During his time in the Army, Dave was sent to Vietnam where he served for one year in active combat. After returning from Vietnam, Dave returned to Parkersburg where he became a proud member of the Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department, where, through her brothers, he met his future wife, Mary "Becky" Ferguson.

Dave and Becky were married in April of 1974 and relocated to Washington, where Dave was employed by Star Dynamics. He later began work at Ross Mould, where he retired in 2010.

Dave is survived by two daughters, Amy (Andrew) Riehl of Leesburg, Va. and Karri (Jeremy) Verno of Mansfield. They also had three grandchildren, Elizabeth Riehl and Penelope and Alexander Verno. Also surviving is a brother, Philip (Theresa) Bonner and a nephew Philip (Tiffany) Bonner, both of Washington, W.Va.

Dave enjoyed working with his hands. Around the house he could fix, renovate or remodel anything. He also enjoyed woodworking. He and Becky enjoyed working on projects together, as she was a talented painter. Dave also had a lifelong love of model trains, a hobby he shared with his brother throughout their lives. Family was also important to Dave and he would spend time with both immediate and extended family as much as possible.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Dorothy Bonner; a sister, Betty Kerns; and a nephew, Timothy J. Kerns; and his wife, Becky Bonner.

A public viewing will take place in Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg, W.Va. from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10.

Dave was a strong supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you are so inclined, please donate to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home - Parkersburg
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home - Parkersburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home - Parkersburg
400 Green Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
304-422-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved