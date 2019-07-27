David Joseph Block (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Joseph Block.
Service Information
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA
15317
(724)-746-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Joseph Block, Sr., 57, of Nineveh, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born November 7, 1961, in Canonsburg, a son of David and Edna Snow Block.

He worked as a prep cook. David was an avid Steelers football fan.

Surviving are his fiance, Tammy Kelly; his son, David J. Block, Jr. and daughter, Felisha Block, both of Cuddy; his niece, Kimberly Areford of Bridgeville; his brother, Dana (Debbie) Block; sister, Carrie Areford; grandchildren, Alexis, Mackenzie, Bryce; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Cody, Mylan, and Sophie; several stepchildren; step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. in the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, with Rev. James O'Brien, officiating.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Observer-Reporter from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.