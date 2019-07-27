David Joseph Block, Sr., 57, of Nineveh, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born November 7, 1961, in Canonsburg, a son of David and Edna Snow Block.

He worked as a prep cook. David was an avid Steelers football fan.

Surviving are his fiance, Tammy Kelly; his son, David J. Block, Jr. and daughter, Felisha Block, both of Cuddy; his niece, Kimberly Areford of Bridgeville; his brother, Dana (Debbie) Block; sister, Carrie Areford; grandchildren, Alexis, Mackenzie, Bryce; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Cody, Mylan, and Sophie; several stepchildren; step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. in the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, with Rev. James O'Brien, officiating.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.