David L. Arbogast, 72, of Waynesburg, died at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home.

He was born Saturday, February 14, 1948, in Garards Fort, a son of the late Samuel H. Arbogast and Iva Marie Cree Arbogast Heeter. Also deceased is his stepfather, Marion Heeter.

Dave was a member of the Oakview United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. He worked with his father and grandfather in timber and later owned and operated, with his wife, Arbogast Forest Products for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Cummins Arbogast, whom he married December 13, 1969. Also surviving are one son, Duane Allen (Tami) Arbogast of Waynesburg; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Carson of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren, Ashley Marie Arbogast, Kyrstyn Atleson, William Atleson, Brenna Nicole Arbogast, Anna Gump, Sarah Gump, Nikolaus Shelton, Corey Shelton; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Connie Frost of Prattsville, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, Quentin Lee Arbogast; two sisters, Donna Arbogast and Linda Huggins; three brothers, Doyle Arbogast, Bobby Arbogast and Donald Arbogast.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial at Garards Fort Cemetery will be private. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family ask that memorials be made to the Oakview United Methodist Church, 160 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

