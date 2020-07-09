1/
David L. Arbogast
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David L. Arbogast, 72, of Waynesburg, died at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home.

He was born Saturday, February 14, 1948, in Garards Fort, a son of the late Samuel H. Arbogast and Iva Marie Cree Arbogast Heeter. Also deceased is his stepfather, Marion Heeter.

Dave was a member of the Oakview United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. He worked with his father and grandfather in timber and later owned and operated, with his wife, Arbogast Forest Products for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Cummins Arbogast, whom he married December 13, 1969. Also surviving are one son, Duane Allen (Tami) Arbogast of Waynesburg; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Carson of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren, Ashley Marie Arbogast, Kyrstyn Atleson, William Atleson, Brenna Nicole Arbogast, Anna Gump, Sarah Gump, Nikolaus Shelton, Corey Shelton; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Connie Frost of Prattsville, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, Quentin Lee Arbogast; two sisters, Donna Arbogast and Linda Huggins; three brothers, Doyle Arbogast, Bobby Arbogast and Donald Arbogast.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial at Garards Fort Cemetery will be private. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family ask that memorials be made to the Oakview United Methodist Church, 160 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved