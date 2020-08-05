1/
David L. Brumley
1948 - 2020
David Lawrence Brumley, 72, of Greensboro, died Monday, August 3, 2020, in his home, following a lengthy illness. He was born August 3, 1948, in Brownsville, a son of the late James Thomas and Genevieve Hawkins Brumley Sr.

Mr. Brumley grew up in Bobtown and lived most of his adult life in the Greensboro area. He was a 1966 graduate of Mapletown High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970, having served as a sergeant in the Vietnam War.

Upon his return home, Mr. Brumley worked for Austin Powder Company as a dynamite specialist. He later owned and operated D & E Sanitation for 30 years in the Greensboro and Uniontown areas.

Mr. Brumley was Protestant by faith and was a member of the Bobtown Rod and Gun Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6303, Greensboro, where he served as post commander from 1975-1976.

He loved his two dogs, working on his trucks, raising a garden and working with his cattle.

Surviving is a brother, Roy Brumley and his wife, Shelia of Uniontown, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Lou Nitsche of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Judy Whipkey and Sandy Szerensci, both of Greensboro; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend and companion, Patty Presock.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, James Brumley Jr. and Thomas Brumley; and two sisters, Norma Magdich and Dolores Bogovich.

Many wonderful, compassionate and loving caregivers helped over the last four years.

State guidelines permit a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at a time. While wearing a mask and observing social distancing, family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. Military rites will be accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard.

For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
