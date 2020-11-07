David "Dave" L. Stevens Jr., 77, of Sioux Falls, S.D., died September 29, 2020 at Trail Ridge Senior Living Community, Sioux Falls.

His Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, October 5, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea, S.D.

David Lee Stevens Jr. was born April 15, 1943, in Brownsville, to David and Carolyn Lesnock Stevens. He attended both Centerville High School in West Brownsville, and Bethlehem-Center High School in Fredericktown. Dave then went on to attend California Teacher's College of Pa. for one year after entering the Air Force.

Dave was enlisted into the Air Force April 11, 1961, in Pittsburgh. He would serve in the military until being honorably discharged January 3, 1965 at Offut Air Force Base, Omaha, Neb. While stationed in Omaha, he met his future wife, Barbara.

On August 28, 1965, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Swenson at Garretson, S.D.

He began working for the U.S. Government in 1965 as a telecommunications officer, living and working in many foreign countries, including Rome, Greece, Turkey, Africa and Thailand. After 36 years, Dave retired from his work with the U.S. Government.

He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, working with computers and other technology, watching baseball and playing cards, especially poker.

Dave was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara; son, Father David Stevens of Parkston, S.D.; three sisters, Joan Gardiner of Pottstown, Carol McConnell of Fredericktown and Ruthann Valentine of Monroeville; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Steve) Munson, Kelly (George) Apple, Diane (Mark) Kozak, Barry (Lisa) Gardiner, Lisa (Carmen) Valentine, Raymond (Celena) Valentine and Donald (Jeena) Valentine.

David was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Lee Stevens, who passed away March 18, 1988; and brothers-in-law, William Gardiner and Richard McConnell.