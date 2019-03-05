Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Vlachos.

David L. "Doc" Vlachos, 66, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, February 28, 2019.

He was born April 24, 1952, in Canonsburg, a son of late Thomas and Irene Rogers Vlachos.

David was a member of the American Legion, Labor Temple, Slovak Club and French Club. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

He worked at Jimmy G's Bar in Canonsburg as a cook.

Surviving are son David Aaron (Shandy) Vlachos of Kansas; daughter Dianna (Michael) Church of Canonsburg; stepdaughter Arleen (Dominick) Emanuel of Apollo; stepson Christopher (Debbie) Marin; sister Paula (Ronald) Herman of Amity; brother Thomas Vlachos; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by companion Aimee Morris.

Private visitation will be held in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

To leave condolences, visit www.sollon.com.